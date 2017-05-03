FBI Helping American University Investigate Bananas Found Hanging From Nooses

CHEAT SHEET
According to a report in The New York Times, the FBI is helping American University in Washington D.C., investigate an incident in which bananas were found hanging from nooses on campus this week. The bananas were found Monday, the same day when a black woman took office as student government president for the first time in the school's history. The bananas had short messages on them including including “AKA FREE,” an apparent reference to Alpha Kappa Alpha, a predominantly black sorority of which the new student president, Taylor Dumpson, is a member. At least one other one said ”Harambe Bait.” The police were offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to a suspect’s arrest.