FBI May Have Missed Two Rooms During Mar-a-Lago Search: Report
ROOKIE MISTAKES
FBI agents searching Mar-a-Lago in 2022 may have missed two rooms, new evidence from Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation suggests, including a closet and a “hidden room” connected to Donald Trump’s bedroom. Smith’s team has questioned several witnesses about the pair of rooms, ABC News reported Thursday, quoting sources, suggesting that it’s possible investigators believe there are still classified documents at Trump’s Florida estate. When reached by ABC News, a spokesperson for Trump’s 2024 campaign did not directly address the substance of the network’s reporting, instead railing against all the investigations into the former president’s alleged crimes. “[They are] just desperate attempts at election interference,” the spokesperson said.