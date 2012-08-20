FBI: No Skinny-Dip Investigation

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The Wall Street Journal
Though a report surfaced Sunday night that the FBI was investigating an incident in which 20 GOP lawmakers and staff, including Kansas Rep. Kevin Yoder, went skinny-dipping in Israel, sources now tell The Wall Street Journal that the FBI was investigating a separate trip that New York Rep. Michael Grimm took to Cyprus when it stumbled upon the details of the bathing in the buff. “Last time I checked, skinny-dipping anywhere, including a foreign country, is not a federal crime,” says Jan Baran, head of an election law group. Yoder has already apologized for “any embarrassment I have caused.”