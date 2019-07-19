CHEAT SHEET
REAL-LIFE HORROR
FBI Raid Uncovers ‘Cooler Filled With Male Genitalia,’ ‘Frankenstein’ Head at Body Donation Company
FBI agents who raided a Phoenix body-donation business amid allegations of wrongdoing found a “cooler filled with male genitalia,” a Frankenstein-esque head, and a bucket full of limbs, according to court documents cited by the Arizona Republic. The now-defunct Biological Resource Center, which accepted bodies of deceased persons and promised free pickup and cremation of any parts not sold, is at the center of a lawsuit in which 33 plaintiffs say the company sold body parts of their loved ones for profit, obtained the remains through “false statements,” or mishandled the remains. In the recently-revealed lawsuit, one former FBI Agent said he “personally observed various unsettling scenes” during the raid of the facility, and noted seeing unidentifiable bodies stacked on top of each other. He also said he saw a “large torso with the head removed and replaced with a smaller head sewn together in a ‘Frankenstein’ manner.” The civil lawsuit is being brought against the business and its owner, Stephen Gore. The trial is currently set to begin Oct. 21.