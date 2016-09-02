FBI Releases Clinton Email Investigation Documents

The FBI on Thursday publicly released documents relating to its investigation into whether Hillary Clinton broke any laws by exclusively using a private email account and server while she served as secretary of state. Clinton told the agency that she had no training on how to handle classified information, and did not know that a “C” marking on a document meant it was classified. She instead speculated that it “was referencing paragraphs marked in alphabetical order.” Additionally, Clinton used 13 devices during her four-year tenture at the helm of the State Department, and the FBI was “unable to locate” them for examination—this, despite her claim last year that she used a personal email account for “convenience” so that she did not have to use multiple devices. The Democratic presidential nominee was also found to have taken her Blackberry to a secure area inside the State Department. Many of the details contained in the documents were revealed by FBI Director James Comey in his marathon testimony in front of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform earlier this year.
