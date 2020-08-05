FBI Searching YouTuber Jake Paul’s Calabasas Home

CHEAT SHEET
The Federal Bureau of Investigation is raiding the home of YouTuber Jake Paul, according to a TMZ report. Agents arrived with a warrant to search the YouTuber’s Calabasas home on Wednesday morning—but it’s unclear whether Paul is staying there. Some of Paul’s YouTube stunts have caused him legal trouble in the past. In June, Paul was charged with criminal trespass and unlawful assembly after attending a riot at a Scottsdale, Arizona, mall amid nationwide protests over the death of George Floyd in May.