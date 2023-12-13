The FBI plans this week to exhume the body of Maryland woman Joyce Malecki, who was strangled in 1969 after she disappeared while Christmas shopping—an unsolved murder that was featured on Netflix’s The Keepers because of similarities to the slaying of a nun days earlier. The show examined whether the nun, Sister Cathy Cesnik, was beaten to death because she knew too much about alleged abuse by Father Joseph Maskell at the school where they both worked. Maskell, who is dead, also worked at a church that Malecki’s family attended, the Associated Press reported. However, authorities may be investigating whether Malecki’s case is linked to a different murder: the killing of a 16-year-old at the same mall a year later that has been pinned on a man who died in 2018.
