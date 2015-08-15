WHODUNNIT
FBI Tracks Hillary Email Middlemen
The New York Times reports that the FBI is trying to track down whoever passed classified information from secure networks at the State Department to Hillary Clinton’s personal email server. Agents “will try to gain access” to email accounts of people who worked at the State Department while Clinton was secretary of state. The State Department noted that the emails were not marked as classified and whoever passed them to Clinton may not have known where the information came from.