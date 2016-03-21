FBI: We Might Have a Way Into the iPhone

CHEAT SHEET
The Justice Department requested a delay Monday for a court hearing pertaining to Apple’s role in unlocking Syed Farook’s iPhone, citing a possible way to crack its security code without the computing giant’s assistance. “On Sunday, March 20, 2016, an outside party demonstrated to the FBI a possible method for unlocking Farook’s iPhone,” prosecutors said in a filing. “Testing is required to determine whether it is a viable method that will not compromise data on Farook’s iPhone. If the method is viable, it should eliminate the need for the assistance from Apple Inc. set forth in the All Writs Act Order in this case.”