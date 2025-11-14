Trump Goon Sounds Off on GOP Lawmaker Leading Epstein Push

The FBI’s deputy director is accusing Republican Rep. Thomas Massie of ducking his phone calls and throwing “BS bombs” on social media.

Massie, a MAGA bogeyman pushing for the full release of the Epstein files, shared a letter accusing the FBI of “gross misconduct” in its investigation of an alleged Jan. 6 pipe bomber—a probe that a whistleblower recently said was bungled by the bureau.

The Kentucky lawmaker wrote on X that the letter was a “reminder” that it is illegal to retaliate against whistleblowers. It referenced a meeting scheduled for Thursday in the FBI’s Washington Field Office, which is reportedly trying to ID the whistleblower.

That same letter, addressed to Massie, accused Bongino of violating a code protecting whistleblowers.

Bongino did not take the accusation kindly.

The 50-year-old official shared a 397-word screed on X, which likened Massie to a “dog barking behind a fence.” He also attached a pair of screenshots showing Massie did not answer his most recent phone call and supposedly never rang him back.

Congressman Massie,

When Director Patel and I entered on duty in our leadership positions in the FBI we had our hands full, but we were happy to be part of the President’s team, and we still are.

Despite the multitude of challenges we faced, one of our first initiatives was to… https://t.co/wHiCfYUOuc pic.twitter.com/sm64JKIZ2m — Dan Bongino (@FBIDDBongino) November 13, 2025

“When I spoke with you yesterday a little after 8 am ET (screenshots attached), I offered you an in-person brief on our work,” Bongingo said Thursday. “We spoke for ten minutes. I called you back a bit after 7:30 pm ET to again make that offer. You didn’t answer and have yet to call me back. Despite this, you continue to imply that the director and I are targeting investigators in the case.”

Bongino continued, “This is disgusting, even by the low standards many have for politicians.”

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino, 50, has fiercely defended the bureau and his boss, Director Kash Patel, from criticisms in MAGA 2.0. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

The outspoken official also told Massie, “You know my number, and you’re free to call me anytime. But it’s easier to tweet and throw BS bombs.”

Bongino said his leadership team was meeting on Thursday and that he would “avail them of all the whistleblower resources they need to disclose ANY evidence of malfeasance in the prior administration.”

Similar to how he claimed there is nothing of note in the Epstein files, and defended the bureau against criticisms over the investigation of Charlie Kirk’s assassination, Bongino said Massie and the media have it all wrong on the FBI’s pipe bomb probe.

“A week of near 24-hour work on RECENT open source leads in the case has yet to produce a break through (sic), and some of the media reporting regarding prior persons of interest is grossly inaccurate and serves only to mislead the public,” he said.

He continued, “I proudly serve in this administration, and I proudly work with Director Patel to reform and advance the crime-fighting and national security missions of the FBI. We would love to have you as a partner in this mission, rather than a dog barking behind a fence.”