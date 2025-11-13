Trump Goon Loses It Over Rep’s TV Hit on Trump-Epstein Ties

Trump’s White House communications director raged at a Democratic congresswoman for daring to question the Trump administration’s narrative on the release of more than 20,000 documents from the estate of sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

The attack on Rep. Melanie Stansbury from Steven Cheung—known for f-bombing journalists—came after the New Mexico congresswoman told CNN the documents raised questions about what Donald Trump knew about Epstein’s crimes, and when.

“DUMMY ALERT: @Rep_Stansbury may be the stupidest member of Congress,” Cheung posted on X. “That or she is a stone-cold liar. Either way, she beclowned herself on national television, flailing around like a jellyfish (which doesn’t have a brain!) when confronted with the truth/facts.”

X/Steven Cheung

Donald Trump outed Cheung, known for his large stature, for being on “fat drugs.” Studies have indicated some weight-loss medications can cause mood swings, irritability, and stress.

Stansbury had told CNN that Trump was “being named by Epstein and by Ghislaine Maxwell as being ‘the dog that didn’t bark’ on them.”

“And so the question is, what did Donald Trump have on them?” she added. “Was he engaged in these activities? And why is Donald Trump calling Republican members of the House today and yesterday to threaten them to get off of the discharge petition?”

Wednesday’s sudden release of Epstein’s private emails sent shockwaves through D.C. and reignited long-simmering speculation over the pedophile financier’s relationship with the president.

Trump has repeatedly sought to downplay the extent of his ties to the financier while simultaneously courting far-right conspiracy theorists who maintain Epstein and his co-conspirator, British former socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, were members of an international pedophilic cabal.

Rep. Melanie Stansbury said the latest emails had raised questions about Trump’s relationship with Epstein. Win McNamee/Getty Images

In one 2018 message from the cache, Epstein wrote that “it’s wild, because I am the one able to take [Trump] down.” In a separate 2019 email to biographer Michael Wolff, he alleged Trump “spent hours” at his home with one of his victims and “of course he knew about the girls as he asked Ghislaine to stop.”

Other emails show Epstein mocking Trump’s mental state, calling him a “maniac” and suggesting he was suffering from “early dementia,” and adding there was “not one decent cell in his body.”

A bipartisan group of lawmakers has now gathered the 218 signatures required to force a vote on demanding the Justice Department release additional files on the Epstein case still held by the executive.

Cheung, meanwhile, ripped Stansbury as “the stupidest member of Congress.” Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Several Republican representatives, most recently including Lauren Boebert and Nancy Mace, have broken ranks to support the move, despite personal phone calls from the president pressuring them into withdrawing their names from the petition.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt dismissed the email revelations as a “hoax,” accusing Democrats and the media of cherry-picking details from the documents in order to smear the president.

Leavitt has attempted to bolster that claim by identifying the late Virginia Guiffre, who died by suicide at her home in Australia earlier this year, as the victim, whose name has otherwise been redacted, alleged in Epstein’s emails to have “spent hours” with Trump at the financier’s home.

Giuffre had previously insisted Trump never behaved inappropriately around her and in fact “couldn’t have been friendlier” in the course of their limited encounters.

In her Wednesday interview with CNN, Stansbury questioned the White House’s decision to identify her as the otherwise unnamed victim, saying that “they are trying to claim that it is Virginia Giuffre, we do not know if that is the case or not.”

“I think it’s convenient that the White House is trying to choose an alibi,” she went on. “This is private correspondence between Maxwell and Epstein. Why does the White House know at all who Donald Trump was hanging out with at Jeffrey Epstein’s house, who was one of the sex trafficking accusers, right? This should be raising every hair on the back of your neck.”