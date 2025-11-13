Scott Jennings Gets Laughed at for His Take on Trump’s Epstein Nightmare

MAGA political commentator Scott Jennings got laughed at by a fellow CNN panelist after dismissing the Jeffrey Epstein files saga involving Donald Trump as a “wild goose” chase.

Jennings was asked whether more Republicans would sign a discharge petition to force the Department of Justice to release all files related to the late pedophile.

The clash, on The Source with host Kaitlan Collins, came after the release of a trove of emails sent to and from Epstein, which put the spotlight back on Trump’s relationship with Epstein.

Donald Trump was friends with Jeffrey Epstein for years, but has long denied knowing about his crimes. Davidoff Studios/Getty Images

Among the damning emails released by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee was one from Epstein suggesting that “of course [Trump] knew about the girls as he asked Ghislaine to stop.” In another email, Epstein wrote that Trump had “spent hours at my house” with one of his sex trafficking victims.

Jennings told Collins it would not be a “huge shock” if Republicans backed the discharge petition for the Epstein files, though he questioned their motives for doing so.

“It’s still got to pass the Senate, unlikely. And then it would have to be signed by the president, highly unlikely. So this is kind of a futile exercise,” he said.

Collins asked if the measure was so futile, why had the White House fought so hard to block the release of the Epstein files, including a reported desperate attempt by Trump to persuade GOP Reps. Lauren Boebert and Nancy Mace to withdraw their names from the discharge petition.

“The president firmly believes this is nothing but a distraction tactic ginned up by Democrats who didn’t care about this one bit until a couple of months ago,” Jennings replied. “They didn’t care about it when Joe Biden was the president. Now they care about it, to try to tie up this presidency. He’s lived through these things before, these kinds of wild goose chases.”

When Collins suggested that the controversy shouldn’t be described as a “wild goose chase,” given that it involves victims of sexual abuse, CNN panelist Bakari Sellers was seen laughing at Jennings on the split screen. Jennings quickly clarified that he was referring only to the accusations against Trump.

Donald Trump and multiple MAGA figures have walked back on their vow to release all the Epstein files. Win McNamee/Getty Images

“The Democratic allegation is that Donald Trump did something untoward, unethical, or worse,” Jennings said. “There’s not a shred of evidence that Donald Trump has done anything wrong, but that’s what they want you to believe. And so if Republicans aid and abet the Democrats in this, you can see why Donald Trump would be mad about it.”

In a furious Truth Social post, Trump accused Democrats of “trying to bring up the Jeffrey Epstein hoax again” to “deflect from how badly they’ve done” with the record-breaking government shutdown, which ended Wednesday night.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement that the Epstein emails were “selectively leaked to the liberal media to create a fake narrative to smear President Trump.”