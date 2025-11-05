MAGA Wipeout Finally Knocks Smile Off Scott Jennings’ Face

Conservative commentator Scott Jennings was left stone-faced after the Democrats ended up scoring an election night sweep Tuesday.

Jennings, 48, said Democrats were “supposed to win” the gubernatorial races in Virginia and New Jersey and that he would “hesitate to overread it,” before addressing MAGA’s most triggering ballot of the night: New York City mayor.

“I just want to offer condolences to Chuck Schumer,” the former George W. Bush administration staffer said. “What I’m reading here in New York City is that [Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez] is going to be the next senator from New York after she gets done whooping his rear end in the 2028 Democratic primary.”

NYC mayor-elected Zohran Mamdani beat Andrew Cuomo by about nine percentage points Tuesday. New York Daily News/TNS

“I see the energy in the Democratic Party tonight behind a socialist, and I see energy in Virginia—Democrats looking the other way on a violent candidate for attorney general who says he wants to murder Republicans and their children," Jennings continued. “If you think you’re getting rid of Graham Platner in Maine now, think again.”

Jennings added: “This is a terrible night for national democratic image given what is happening inside their party.”

CNN contributor Van Jones smiles as Scott Jennings looks less impressed. CNN

Zohran Mamdani, the 34-year-old New York City mayor-elect, is “now the leader of their party,” Jennings claimed.

CNN anchor Anderson Cooper seemed unsure of that.

“He’s the leader of the Democratic party?” he responded, prompting laughter from The View’s Alyssa Farah Griffin and a smile from pundit Van Jones.

Jennings replied, “Who is the leader? Can someone tell me?”

Former Obama adviser David Axelrod then called Mamdani “a life raft for Republicans who have to go on TV and get their a--es kicked today, is what he is.”

But Jennings wasn’t smiling. “You own this now. You all own this now,” he said.

Over in MAGA land, devout Trump supporters have been playing the blame game to figure out who they can fault for Tuesday’s blue sweep.

Trump, on the other hand, has tried to shift all of the blame.