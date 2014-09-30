FCC Considers NFL Redskins Ban

While the Washington Redskins owner Daniel Snyder repeatedly refuses to consider changing the team’s name, the FCC may start making it hard for them to get any exposure over the airwaves. On Tuesday, the Federal Communications Commissions, which oversees broadcast indecencies, received a petition to strip a local radio station of its broadcasting licenses for using the word “Redskins”—a term that many find racist and profane. They plan to review the petition and respond accordingly. “There are a lot of names and descriptions that were used over time that are inappropriate today,” FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler said. “And I think the name this is attributed to the Washington football club is one of those.” If the FCC rules in favor of the petition, and finds the team’s name indecent, it could cause a big problem for coverage for the team when it comes to television and radio broadcasting.
