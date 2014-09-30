FCC Kills TV Blackouts for Sports

CHEAT SHEET
The Federal Communications Commission voted unanimously Tuesday to ditch a 1975 rule that blocked television broadcast providers from airing certain home sports games if the events weren’t sold out. The rule was enacted to make sure television coverage did not harm local ticket sales to games. Teams or leagues were allowed to blackout coverage if all or most of their tickets weren’t sold before a game, and it was most often used to black out NFL games.