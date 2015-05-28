FCC to Unveil Subsidized Broadband Plan

CHEAT SHEET
Federal Communications Commission Chairman Tom Wheeler will unveil a plan to all five commissioners Thursday to change a $1.7 billion subdsidy program to ensure low-income customers have affordable access to high-speed Internet and other broadband services, senior agency officials say. The FCC already offers the Lifeline plan, which subsidizes landline and mobile phone service. The new proposal reportedly gives consumers a choice of phone service, Internet service, or a combination of both, according to the officials. Wheeler’s proposal will also suggest new anti-fraud measures. A vote on Wheeler’s plan is expected June 18.