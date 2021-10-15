FDA Advisory Panel Recommends J&J Booster for All Adults
LIFT THE SLEEVE UP!
The Food and Drug Administration advisory panel voted to recommend a booster to the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine for those 18 and over two months after their first dose. The unanimous vote comes a month after the panel opted not to endorse the Biden administration’s goal of administering booster shots to all Americans, instead improving them for Pfizer recipients who are elderly or at high risk. The move also comes a day after the panel recommended the same Pfizer guidelines for the Moderna vaccine. The panel will decide at an unspecified time whether those who received the J&J vaccine, which was developed through traditional methods, can get a booster dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, both of which are mRNA vaccines that have proven to be more protective against the virus.