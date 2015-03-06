FDA Approves First Bio-Drug Knockoff

CHEAT SHEET
In what could potentially lower the cost of drugs, the FDA has approved the first knockoff of a biological drug. The decision allows Swiss-based Novartis to sell a “biosimilar” version of Amgen’s Neupogen, a recovery drug for chemotherapy patients. The decision could allow the potential for a decrease in drug costs with increased competition through copycat productions. Amgen is also facing competition from other competitors seeking FDA approval to sell their own versions of at least three of its drugs.