FDA Approves Genetically Altered Fish

Genetically engineered salmon are inching ever closer to your dinner plate. But that's not as scary as it sounds. Friday, the FDA approved the fish, whose only modification is that they grow twice as quickly as normal salmon. The approval, which ruled that the fish do not pose an environmental threat and are just as safe to eat as the normal kind, was a key hurdle for the company responsible for the animal and has predictably added more fuel to the fire that is the genetic-engineering controversy. Until the approval is finalized (or not) in two months, however, the controversy will just have to wait.