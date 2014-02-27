FDA to Correct Nutrition Labels

CHEAT SHEET
For the first time since the early 1990s, the Food and Drug Administration is proposing changes to nutrition labels on food packages, including magnifying calorie counts and assigning serving sizes that actually reflect how much Americans eat. The current labels reflect eating habits from the '70s and '80s. The FDA is also proposing a controversial change regarding sugar—that it be given a separate line for added manufactured sugars. If the new rules are adopted, the FDA would allow companies two years to implement the changes.