FDA Triggers MAGA Meltdown With Approval of Abortion Pill

Conservatives erupted in outrage on Thursday after they were let down by one of their own following the approval of a generic abortion drug.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has quietly approved a generic form of mifepristone from drugmaker Evita Solutions, which filed its application four years ago. The pill is often taken with misoprostol to induce abortions.

The approval came just weeks after Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and FDA Commissioner Marty Makary vowed in a letter to Republican attorneys general that the agency would launch a review of the drug.

FDA Commissioner Marty Makary flanked by President Donald Trump and Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Getty Images

Kennedy and Makary said they would probe mifepristone’s safety after the Republican attorneys general flagged a study by the conservative Ethics and Public Policy Center claiming that the drug is risky. But the FDA’s own website, as well as peer-reviewed research, state that mifepristone is safe “based on a thorough and comprehensive review of the scientific evidence.”

The decision triggered a meltdown from conservatives and anti-abortion activists.

“This is shocking,” Missouri Senator Josh Hawley said. “I have lost confidence in the leadership at FDA.”

FDA had promised to do a top-to-bottom safety review of the chemical abortion drug, but instead they’ve just greenlighted new versions of it for distribution. I have lost confidence in the leadership at FDA — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) October 2, 2025

Mississippi Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith said she was “disappointed” by the FDA’s decision, claiming that “young women and girls have been misled by the abortion industry.”

Tony Perkins, president of the evangelical nonprofit Family Research Council, said the decision was “unbelievable.”

“The Trump administration must change the Biden-era policy that is undermining the pro-life laws that dozens of states have enacted since Dobbs recognized their right to do so,” he wrote on X.

UNBELIEVABLE! Despite the mounting evidence of the dangers of the abortion kill pills, the FDA approved a generic version of mifepristone just hours before the federal government shutdown. Under Biden-era policies, abortionists are operating like Amazon, shipping the life-ending… pic.twitter.com/gN8bOeHIgE — Tony Perkins (@tperkins) October 2, 2025

Lila Rose, president and founder of the anti-abortion group Live Action, blasted the “unacceptable” move.

“The FDA just said it would do a new serious safety study—so why approve another generic now? @RobertKennedyJr must reverse this decision!” she said.

Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America President Marjorie Dannenfelser said the FDA’s approval was “a tragedy for women and children.”

“This is not health care. It is a national disgrace,” she wrote on X.

Health Department spokesman Andrew Nixon said in a statement that the FDA does not endorse products and has “very limited discretion in deciding whether to approve a generic drug.”

Kennedy also defended himself in an X post that continued to peddle dubious claims about the safety of mifepristone.