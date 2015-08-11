FDA Warns Against Kim K Drug Ad

The Food and Drug Administration posted a warning letter online Tuesday aimed at a drug company Kim Kardashian has been promoting on social media. Kardashian has been promoting Diclegis, a prescription pill to treat morning sickness, without mentioning the drug’s various side effects. “I tried changing things about my lifestyle, like my diet, but nothing helped, so I talked to my doctor,” Kardashian wrote in a post on Instagram and Facebook. “He prescribed me #Diclegis, and I felt a lot better and most importantly, it’s been studied and there was no increased risk to the baby.” The FDA’s warning, addressed to the CEO of drugmaker Duchesnay Inc., calls for the company to remove the social-media posts immediately and outline a plan to prevent future posts like it.
