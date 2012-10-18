Fed Bomber’s Family Stunned

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The Associated Press
No one really pictures their son detonating a 1,000-pound car bomb. The family of 21-year-old Quazi Mohammed Rezwanul Ahsan Nafis, arrested for allegedly trying to bomb the Federal Reserve building, said that they were stunned by the news. “My son can’t do it,” said his father in Dhaka. “He is very gentle and devoted to his studies.” The university Nafis attended, however, says that he was a terrible student who was threatened with expulsion. Nafis reportedly told his accomplices, who were actually FBI agents, that “I just want something big. Something very big. Very, very, very, very big, that will shake the whole country.”