Fed Cuts Help for the Economy

The Federal Reserve announced Wednesday that it would further trim its bond-buying program by $10 billion next month, pulling away help for the economy. The decision was unanimous, the first time there was no dissent at a policy meeting since June 2011. The reduction affirms soon-to-be-gone chairman Ben Bernanke’s suggestion to finish the program altogether by the end of 2014. Officials said “growth in economic activity picked up in recent quarters," but labor market indicators are “mixed.” It was Bernanke’s last meeting before Jane Yellen takes over.