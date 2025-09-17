Politics

Fed Gives Crumbs to Trump With 1/4 Percent Interest Rate Cut

'TOO LATE'

The president has been pushing Fed Chair Jerome Powell to cut interest rates for months.

Farrah Tomazin
President Donald Trump, pictured Aug. 11, threatened Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell with a "lawsuit" over the cost of the Fed renovations the same day the latest CPI showed core inflation ticking up.
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

The Federal Reserve cut interest rates for the first time this year, in a move driven by mounting evidence of a weakening job market that carries political risks for President Donald Trump.

After months of disappointing economic data, the central bank lowered its benchmark rate by a quarter of a percent on Wednesday—less than what the administration had hoped for.

Trump’s newly-installed Governor Stephen Miran was the only policymaker who voted against the quarter-point cut, instead advocating for a half-point reduction.

“Recent indicators suggest that growth of economic activity moderated in the first half of the year. Job gains have slowed, and the unemployment rate has edged up but remains low. Inflation has moved up and remains somewhat elevated,” the Federal Reserve said in a statement.

The move puts the target range for the Fed’s main lending rate at 4 percent - 4.25 per cent, with two more cuts likely this year.

This comes after the latest annual revisions from the Bureau of Statistics showed that employers created 911,000 fewer jobs for the year to March than previously suggested, in a blow to Trump’s claim that the U.S. has the “hottest” economy in the world.

This story will be updated.

