Fed Judge: Let Wisconsin Gays Marry

The back-and-forth battle over same-sex marriages in Wisconsin overcame a snag on Monday, when U.S. District Court Judge Barbara Crabb declined to halt gay marriages as requested by Republican Attorney General J.B. Van Hollen. He had filed a petition for a stay with the federal 7th Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago to prevent county clerks from issuing marriage licenses to gay couples on Monday morning, along with a similar request with Crabb, who struck down the state’s gay marriage ban last week. Crabb said in her latest decision that an appeals court could grant a stay of her original ruling, which would block marriage licenses from being issued during the appeal. She did not issue orders for county or state officials to issue the licenses—leaving it up to local authorities—but may announce those at a hearing later this month.