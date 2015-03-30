Federal Agents Busted for Bitcoin Theft

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at USA Today
Two federal agents were charged Monday with laundering bitcoins while building the government’s case against black-market website Silk Road. Carl Mark Force IV of the DEA allegedly asked Silk Road administrator Ross Ulbricht to pay him $250,000 in the anonymous cryptocurrency to not disclose information to the government. Shaun Bridges of the Secret Service is accused of stealing more than $800,000 of bitcoins that he controlled during the investigation. (Silk Road reported a massive bitcoin theft around that time). The feds shut down Silk Road and arrested Ulbricht in 2013. Ulbricht was convicted of drug running in 2015.