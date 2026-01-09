Crime & Justice

Federal Agents Shoot Man and Woman in Portland

BREAKING

The shooting comes one day after an ICE agent shot and killed a woman in Minneapolis.

William Vaillancourt
Reporter

U.S. federal agents shot two people in Portland, Oregon on Thursday.

“Two people are in the hospital following a shooting involving federal agents,” Portland police told Reuters. “Their (people who were shot) conditions are unknown. Officers have determined the two people were injured in the shooting involving federal agents.”

Police told ABC News that the wounded are a man and woman, confirming to the outlet that “federal agents had been involved in a shooting,” not Portland police.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

