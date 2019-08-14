CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
SHUT DOWN
FAA Bans Older MacBook Pro Laptops From Flights
Read it at NPR
The Federal Aviation Administration has banned some MacBook Pro laptops from domestic flights following a warning by Apple Inc. that the batteries could pose a fire risk. NPR reports that the ban includes only 15-inch laptops sold between September 2015 and February 2017, identifiable by the serial number sequence. Around 432,000 such laptops were sold in the U.S. during that time. In June, Apple announced a voluntary recall of “a limited number of older generation 15-inch MacBook Pro units which contain a battery that may overheat and pose a safety risk.” The FAA said their ban reflected the computer giant’s warning.