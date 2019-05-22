Federal Grand Jury Indicts Army Vet Busted in Alleged Domestic Terror Plot to Avenge New Zealand Shooting

A California federal grand jury has indicted a former U.S. Army vet for an alleged attempted terror attack in “multiple Los Angeles locations” last month, federal prosecutors announced Wednesday. Mark Domingo, a 26-year-old former U.S. Army infantryman who served in Afghanistan, allegedly planned to target a white nationalist rally in Long Beach, among other places, to avenge the mosque mass shooting in New Zealand that killed dozens of people in March. Domingo has been charged with providing material support to terrorists and the attempted use of a weapon of mass destruction. He was previously arrested in April for allegedly providing and attempting to provide material support to terrorists in his attempt to make an improvised explosive device (IED) “in order to commit mass murder.” If convicted, he would face a statutory maximum sentence of life in federal prison. Prosecutors allege Domingo “in online posts and in conversations with an FBI source, expressed support for violent jihad, a desire to seek retribution for attacks against Muslims, and a willingness to become a martyr.” “After considering various attacks–including targeting Jewish people, churches, and police officers–Domingo decided to bomb a rally scheduled to take place in Long Beach last month,” the indictment said, referring to a “white-nationalist rally.” Domingo, who has been in federal custody since his arrest last month, is scheduled to be arraigned on May 31.