Federal Judge Blocks Trump Travel Ban

James Robart, a federal judge in Seattle granted a nationwide temporary restraining order on Friday blocking President Trump's recent executive order which temporarily banned individuals from seven predominantly Muslim countries from entry into the United States. The legal challenge, a major one against the Trump administration, was brought by the state of Washington (Attorney General Bob Ferguson, specifically) and later by the state of Minnesota. Robart determined that states have legal standing to sue the administration which could allow for further litigation against the new president. "It's a wonderful day for the rule of law in this country," said Washington state solicitor general Noah Purcell.
Reacting to the news, Washington Governor Jay Inslee said: “No person, not even the president, is above the law. We should feel heartened by today’s victory and more resolute than ever that we are fighting on the right side of history."