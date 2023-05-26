Federal Judge Dismisses Bob Baffert’s Lawsuit Against Churchill Downs
OUT OF THE RUNNING
A federal court in Kentucky granted Churchill Downs’ motion for summary judgment in a lawsuit brought by disgraced horse trainer Bob Baffert on Wednesday, dismissing the case two years after he was suspended from the racing track, according to court records. Baffert sued the venue, which famously hosts the annual Kentucky Derby, in 2021 after they banned him for two years in the wake of a failed drug test on that year’s winner, Medina Spirit. In February, a judge denied Baffert’s request for an injunction to lift the ban, dismissing all his claims but one and keeping him out of his second Derby in a row. Baffert made headlines twice earlier this week when one of his horses, Havnameltdown, was euthanized over an injury just hours before another one, National Treasure, won the Preakness Stakes on Saturday. In a statement on Wednesday, Churchill Downs said, “While he may choose to file baseless appeals, this completes the seemingly endless, arduous and unnecessary litigation proceedings instigated by Mr. Baffert.”