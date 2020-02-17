Federal Prosecutors Weigh New Charges That Bring Parnas Probe Closer to Giuliani: Report

Read it at CNN
Federal prosecutors are considering new charges against Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas and at least one of his business partners, CNN reported Monday. Fraud Guarantee—a company co-founded by Parnas and his business partner David Correia—is accused of misleading potential investors. The company paid the former New York mayor $500,000 at around the time that Parnas and his associate, Igor Fruman, began aiding President Trump’s personal attorney in a pressure campaign on Ukraine’s government. The company was launched in 2013 and branded as an insurance policy for companies to protect against fraud. The potential charges bring the Parnas investigation closer to Giuliani and reportedly raise questions about whether he was involved with the marketing of the company.