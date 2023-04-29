CHEAT SHEET
    Truth Social Whistleblower Now Works at Starbucks—and Loves It

    TRUTH SET HIM FREE

    Katie Hawkinson

    The Truth social network logo displayed behind a woman holding a smartphone.

    Dado Ruvic/Reuters

    Six months ago, Will Wilkerson lost his job as former executive vice president for Donald Trump’s Truth Social after providing 150,000 emails and internal documents to federal and state investigators. Now, as a federally-protected whistleblower, Wilkerson has found a new career-path: a Starbucks certified barista trainer in North Carolina. “It’s an honest day’s work,” he told The Washington Post. “I love what I do.” Wilkerson told The Post he applied for hundreds of jobs in the aftermath of his relationship with Truth Social, but that he believed the drama around the ordeal caused hiring managers to steer clear. Wilkerson said Starbucks called him back the day after he submitted his resume, which included previous barista experience from his 20s. The Post called Wilkerson “one of the biggest threats to the Trump company’s future.”

