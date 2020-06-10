FedEx Fires Employee Who Mocked George Floyd With Sick Knee Pose
A FedEx employee who was caught on camera ridiculing George Floyd’s death and goading Black Lives Matter demonstrators has been fired from his job. The scene, which was posted on social media, shows one white man kneeling on another’s neck in front of a pro-Trump poster while they shout toward the demonstrators. After one of the men was identified as a FedEx employee, the company responded on Twitter: “FedEx holds its team members to a high standard of personal conduct, and we do not tolerate the kind of appalling and offensive behavior depicted in this video. The individual involved is no longer employed by FedEx. We stand with those who support justice and equality.” New Jersey’s Department of Corrections also said it had suspended one of its employees after confirming that he was among the group that taunted and tried to upset the protesters, according to The New York Times. The department didn’t identify the officer, but officials said he was a senior corrections police officer.