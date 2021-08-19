CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
‘Fedora Guy’ Jerry Messing Is on a Ventilator Battling COVID-19
HEARTBREAKING
Read it at New York Daily News
Actor Jerry Messing is fighting for his life at a Florida hospital after contracting COVID-19. Messing had received his first dose of the Pfizer COVID vaccine and was awaiting his second shot when he fell ill. The 35-year-old actor from Freaks and Geeks had complained of breathing difficulties, so his parents determined it was best for him to go to the hospital where he was immediately placed on a ventilator. Messing became an internet sensation and earned the nickname “Fedora Guy” from a meme that included a jolly photo of him smiling while wearing a fedora. He had been living with his parents in Tampa before he was hospitalized.