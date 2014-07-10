CHEAT SHEET
    Feds: Amazon Illegally Billed Parents

    The Daily Beast

    By allowing users of gaming apps designed for children to spend "unlimited amounts of money" without parental approval Amazon broke the law, according to a lawsuit filed by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission. The FTC is demanding the online retailer refund parents for millions of dollars paid in these unauthorized purchases. In a similar lawsuit against Apple earlier this year, the FTC came to a $32.5 million settlement. Meanwhile, Amazon has officially requested the FAA allow it to test out delivery drones on the company's campus.

