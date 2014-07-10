Feds: Amazon Illegally Billed Parents

CHEAT SHEET
By allowing users of gaming apps designed for children to spend "unlimited amounts of money" without parental approval Amazon broke the law, according to a lawsuit filed by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission. The FTC is demanding the online retailer refund parents for millions of dollars paid in these unauthorized purchases. In a similar lawsuit against Apple earlier this year, the FTC came to a $32.5 million settlement. Meanwhile, Amazon has officially requested the FAA allow it to test out delivery drones on the company's campus.