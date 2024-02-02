Feds Are Investigating Sex Trafficking Allegations Against Vince McMahon: WSJ
WORSE AND WORSE
Federal prosecutors are investigating sex trafficking claims against WWE co-founder Vince McMahon, according to The Wall Street Journal. The 78-year-old resigned from his positions at WWE and parent group TKO last week after a former employee, Janel Grant, filed a lawsuit accusing him of sexual assault, trafficking, and other wrongdoing. Sources cited by the Journal say prosecutors in New York have been in contact with several women who have made sexual misconduct allegations against McMahon. Federal agents also reportedly executed a search warrant on the businessman’s phone over the summer and delivered a subpoena to him for documents concerning any allegation of “rape, sex trafficking, sexual assault, commercial sex transaction, harassment or discrimination” made against current and former WWE employees. McMahon has denied Grant’s allegations, saying, “I intend to vigorously defend myself against these baseless accusations, and look forward to clearing my name.” WWE did not respond to requests for comment from the Journal.