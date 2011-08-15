Feds Arrest Man in Kentucky for Australian Collar-Bomb Hoax

Read it at The Sydney Morning Herald
The FBI arrested an Australian man in Kentucky on Monday in connection with the much-publicized Sydney teenager who said she had had a bomb strapped to her collar. The 50-year-old man reportedly does business in the U.S. and Australia, and police said he had no “direct links” to the family of Madeline Pulver. Pulver walked around Sydney for 10 hours saying she had a bomb strapped to her neck after a man had broken into her family’s home. Police said they are treating the case as an extortion attempt, but admitted the “ins and outs” of the motive are still not known.