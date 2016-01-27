Feds: Bundy Gang Threatened to Burn Down Official’s Home

CHEAT SHEET
According to the criminal complaint for the arrest of the Bundy militiamen, detained activist Jon Ritzheimer and an unnamed associate are cited as having stalked a Bureau of Land Management official, threatening to burn down her home. According to the court document, Ritzheimer and his pal allegedly yelled “You’re BLM, you’re BLM” at the female official and the unnamed associate told her he knows what car she drives, and that he would follow her home and burn her house down. The affidavit also says that in the week after this incident, a white truck with a “pink license plate and a big rebel flag sticker” tailgated her.