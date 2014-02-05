Feds Bust Docs for 5M Oxy Pills

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at U.S. Attorney's Office
The Manhattan U.S. Attorney has charged 24 people for the illegal distribution of Oxycodone pills in a massive ring that operated through medical clinics in the Bronx known as “Astramed.” Doctors, clinic workers, and drug traffickers oversaw the distribution of 5 million Oxycodon pills over three years. They wrote unnecessary prescriptions for “patients,” who then filed them at pharmacies and resold them on the steets. Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara said, “The world of prescription drug trafficking is looking more and more like the world of old-school trafficking in narcotics like heroin, cocaine and crack."