Feds Charge Man Pardoned by Former Kentucky Governor With Producing Child Porn
The U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Western District of Kentucky has charged a man previously pardoned by then-governor Matt Bevin with producing child pornography, the Lexington Herald-Leader reports. Dayton Jones, now 24, is being charged for his alleged part in filming and spreading a video of a 15-year-old being sodomized by his classmates in 2014. He was previously convicted of sodomy, wanton endangerment, and distributing a matter portraying a sexual performance of a minor in connection with the same crime, and he had pleaded guilty. But Bevin commuted Jones’ sentence last December days before leaving office, even though he did not offer clemency to the three others who had pleaded guilty to the same crime in the lower court. Jones faces a minimum prison sentence of 15 years if convicted.