Feds Charge Another in Welfare Scheme Tied to Brett Favre
THIRD DOWN
The FBI keeps cracking down on a Mississippi welfare-bilking scheme that keeps dogging retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre, with the Department of Justice on Thursday filing criminal charges against yet another person who allegedly stole money from the poor. The feds unsealed an indictment against Ted DiBiase Jr., the son of a former WWF wrestler who went by “The Million Dollar Man” onstage. DiBiase is just the latest person to get slapped with criminal charges for allegedly using sham contracts to siphon away money from the federal food stamp program. The feds previously charged his brother, Brett DiBiase. A state welfare director, John Davis, pleaded guilty in court last year. Favre was exposed as a core member of a group that stands accused of stealing millions of dollars that were meant to go to poor families. He has since sued at least two sports analysts for defamation and denies any culpability.
Editor’s Note: This cheat has been updated to clarify the nature of Favre and DiBiase’s relationship.