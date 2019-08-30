CHEAT SHEET
‘PLACES TO STRIKE’
Feds Charge Teen for Plotting NYC Knife Attack in Name of ISIS
A New York teenager has been charged with plotting a knife attack in the name of ISIS, Brooklyn prosecutors said Friday. Awais Chudhary, 19, was allegedly texting with undercover agents and revealed his plans to carry out a “stabbing or bombing attack.”
Chudhary, who was born in Pakistan and currently lives in Queens, New York, was arrested Thursday evening as part of a "national security investigation," U.S. Attorney's Office said. “As alleged, Awais Chudhary planned to kill innocent civilians on behalf of ISIS and record the bloodshed in the hope of inspiring others to commit attacks.”
Prosecutors alleged the teenager told undercover agents he planned to record attacks on the pedestrian bridges over the Grand Central Parkway to the Flushing Bay Promenade and the World’s Fair Marina. Chudhary allegedly said he wanted to use a knife “because that’s what he knows,” but he got instructions on how to build a bomb, which he would consider using it on “mini-bridge over a busy road with many cars.” The teenager also allegedly texted another undercover agent a screenshot of a document entitled “Islamic State,” with the subheadings: “Places to Strike,” “The Ideal Knife” and “Knives to Avoid.” The document included a diagram of the human body with directions where to stab a victim.