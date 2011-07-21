Feds: Edwards Must Return $2.3M

CHEAT SHEET
You can buy a lot of $400 haircuts with $2.3 million, but disgraced former presidential candidate John Edwards may have to go shaggy. The Federal Election Commission has ruled that the North Carolina Democrat—who was also a senator and 2004 vice presidential nominee—must return that amount to the government, repaying matching funds received by his 2008 presidential campaign, out of $13 million in federal funds received. Auditors said the campaign understated how much cash it had and overstated its expenses. It’s the latest accusation of impropriety for Edwards, who will soon go on trial for misusing campaign funds to cover up the affair and love child he had with a campaign videographer.