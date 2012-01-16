Feds Investigating Google Plus

CHEAT SHEET
The Federal Trade Commission is looking into reports that Google is exploiting its search market to boost its social-networking site, Google+. Google recently announced changes to its search engine so that results will now feature photos, comments, and news from Google+ accounts. The practice might run afoul of antitrust rules, as Google is the undisputed leader in the search market. The FTC is investigating whether the company is exploiting its domination to challenge Facebook.