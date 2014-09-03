Feds Launch Ferguson Civil-Rights Probe

CHEAT SHEET
The Department of Justice will open a civil-rights investigation into the Ferguson, Missouri, Police Department, which was responsible for the fatal shooting of unarmed black teenager Michael Brown. The probe will be announced as early as Thursday, according to two federal law-enforcement officials who spoke to The Washington Post. The Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division will conduct the investigation, which will include not only the police units belonging to Ferguson but also other towns in St. Louis County. The investigation comes on the heels of a Justice Department probe into whether Ferguson police officer Darren Wilson violated Brown’s civil rights when he fatally shot him.