    Feds Recognize Gay Marriages in 7 States

    BIGGER RAINBOW

    T.J. Kirkpatrick / Getty Images

    Couples who got married in Indiana, Oklahoma, Utah, Nevada, Virginia, Colorado, and Wisconsin, the states where the Supreme Court chose not to hear appeals to reinstate same-sex marriage bans earlier this month, will be recognized by the federal government. Attorney General Eric Holder’s announcement Friday means that equal rights will now be the law for same-sex unions in 26 states. “There remain too many places in this country...where people can be discriminated against just because they are gay,” Holder said in a video, pledging to support marriage equality. Meanwhile, a federal judge overturned Arizona’s ban on same-sex marriage Friday and made his decision effective immediately.

