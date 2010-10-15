CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    Feds Snub California’s Pot Vote

    High Fidelity

    What a downer: Even if California approves a popular ballot initiative to legalize marijuana this November, the Department of Justice, in an announcement by Attorney General Eric Holder, has vowed to continue enforcing federal laws that declare it illegal. The potential dissonance between state and federal law that legalization would bring has critics of the initiative worried, and many high-profile politicians, like Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, have come out against legalizing the drug. Still, supporters advocate that decriminalization would bring much-needed tax revenue and a reduction in drug-related violence. Holder said he opposed the measure because it would “greatly complicate federal drug-enforcement efforts.”

    Read it at The New York Times