Feds Sue Polygamous Towns

The U.S. Justice Department is filing a lawsuit against authorities in a pair of polygamous Utah-Arizona border towns, alleging that they have ignored the rights and intimidated residents who aren't followers of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, the group run by the jailed leader Warren Jeffs. The feds said city leaders and law enforcement had denied people housing and municipal services and allowing members of the dominant religious sect to destroy residents' crops and property in the towns of Hildale, Utah, and Colorado City, Ariz. Jeffs is serving a life sentence in Texas after being convicted on child sex and bigamy charges.